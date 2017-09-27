Police seeking 2 women after Boise assault

Boise police are asking for help identifying two women who are persons of interest in a criminal investigation. (Photo: Boise Police Dept.)

BOISE - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two women who are considered persons of interest in an assault case.

Investigators released two photos of the women late Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the pair was with a victim who left a downtown Boise nightclub early Friday morning, and was later assaulted. No other details about the assault have been released.

Detectives want to speak with the women to see if they have any information about the crime.

Anyone who knows the women are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (208) 343-COPS, www.343COPS.com, or leave a tip using the "P3 Tips" app for your mobile device.

© 2017 KTVB-TV