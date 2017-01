The suspect is seen here on surveillance video. (Photo: TFPD)

TWIN FALLS - Police in Twin Falls are asking for help in a burglary case.

They released surveillance video of the incident they say happened earlier this month at Canyon Pawn on Shoshone Street.

Police are hoping someone can help them identify the person in the video.

If you have any information, contact Twin Falls Police at 208-735-4357.

