Police seek person of interest in Twin Falls robbery

Police released this photo of the person of interest. (Photo: TFPD)

TWIN FALLS - Police in Twin Falls are seeking help identifying a person of interest in a strong armed robbery of an elderly female last Saturday.

Witnesses tell police the woman was in a Twin Falls city park watching children at a trick-or-treat event when the suspects ran up and grabbed her purse. Several citizens took after the suspects and were able to recover the woman's purse. The suspects got away.

The Twin Falls Police Department needs assistance identifying a person of interest in this case. They have released a photo of the man.

Anyone who can identify the man in the photo is urged to contact Detective Rivers at (208) 735-7217 or email: krivers@tfid.org.





