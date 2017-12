(Photo: KTVB)

GARDEN CITY - An investigation is underway after a reported stabbing in Garden City Saturday night.

According to police, the incident happened just before 7:45 p.m. at a home in the 100 block of East 36th Street.

A 28-year-old woman was treated and released from the hospital for a non-life threatening laceration to her left arm. Police said the woman was injured during an argument at her home.

Investigators have identified 25-year-old Destanee Chadwell of Garden City as a person of interest in the case.

Anyone with information on Chadwell's whereabouts is asked to call Garden City Police at

(208) 472-2950 or Crime Stoppers at (208) 344-COPS.

