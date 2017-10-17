Police seek man who used stolen debit card at Walmart

The suspect is seen here on a surveillance camera. (Photo: MPD)

MERIDIAN - Police in Meridian are asking for the public's help identifying a fraud suspect.

On Sept. 5, police say the male suspect used a debit card stolen during a Nampa burglary at Walmart stores in Boise and Meridian. The stores are located on E. Fairview Avenue and W. Overland Road.

Police say they have attempted to identify the suspect, but have not had any success to this point.

They released a surveillance photo of the man and hope the public can help identify him.

The suspect is described as a white male, about 35 to 45 years old, and 5-foot-8 to 6-feet tall.

He was wearing cowboy boots, blue jeans, a blue/black hooded sweatshirt and a blue and white baseball style hat.

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to contact Meridian Police at 208-888-6678.

© 2017 KTVB-TV