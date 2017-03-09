Police seek man who fled from car, entered woman's home

Meridian police officers and Ada County sheriff's deputies on Thursday evening were looking for a man they say entered a woman's home after he fled from his broken-down car. (Photo: Troy Colson/KTVB)

MERIDIAN - Meridian police officers and Ada County sheriff's deputies on Thursday evening were looking for a man they say entered a woman's home after he fled from his broken-down car.

Meridian Police Lt. Jeff Brown said the incident was called in at around 4:12 p.m.

A man was reportedly "spinning cookies" in his car when it stalled, blocking both westbound lanes of Franklin Road, west of the intersection with North Nola Road.

The man ran from his car to a home in the 100 block of North Nola Road and had a verbal exchange with her.

The woman was able to get away with her minor child, run down her driveway and meet with police - who were immediately on scene.

According to investigators, the suspect then entered the woman's home. But Brown said the man didn't stay long, because law enforcement quickly performed a search of the home with K-9 officers and were unable to find the suspect.

The man is described as white and about 45 years old. He had dark hair and was wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt.

This is a breaking news story, and updates will be provided as soon as they become available.

