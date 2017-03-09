(Photo: KREM)

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho --- Coeur d'Alene police said they are searching for a suspect after a woman was found dead on the campus of Kootenai Health on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they are searching for 61-year-old Steven Denson in connection to the death of 37-year-old Kelly Pease.

Officials said Denson should be considered armed and dangerous.

Denson is 6-feet-tall and weighs 225 lbs with grey hair and hazel colored eyes.

Denson was last seen driving a 2000 white Nissan Pathfinder with Washington State license plate AVA9015.

Denson was last seen driving a 2000 white Nissan Pathfinder with Washington State license plate AVA9015. https://t.co/RH1NDobiG2 pic.twitter.com/mzC7et8Hdi — KREM 2 NEWS (@KREM2) March 9, 2017

Police officials said Denson was recently involved in a relationship with Pease.

Anyone with information on Denson’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Coeur d’Alene Police Department immediately at (208) 292-5784.

Officials said Pease dead with a gunshot wound to the head

Police said they received a call at 2:45 p.m. They said the woman had been found in her car by a hospital employee who immediately started life saving measures. Officials said it was quickly evident the woman was dead.

Hospital officials said the hospital was still open and the incident had happened near an ancillary building, not the main area.

CdAPD mobile command center just arrived on scene. pic.twitter.com/paUnZJrkdz — Taylor Viydo (@KREMTaylor) March 9, 2017

EDITOR'S NOTE: An earlier version of this article incorrectly identified the victim as an employee of Kootenai Health. The victim's workplace is not known at this time.

© 2017 KREM-TV