Police search for fraud suspect who fled from Nampa to Meridian

Brandon K Stephenson (Photo: Nampa police)

MERIDIAN - Police deployed a drone and blocked traffic in the area of Ten Mile Road and Pine Avenue Tuesday afternoon as they searched for a fraud suspect.

Meridian Police Deputy Chief Tracy Basterrechea said Nampa police tried to apprehend the suspect, who fled into Meridian and then tried to escape on foot near Ten Mile and Pine.

Nampa police said detectives recognized a person of interest in their case at around 1;54 p.m. when they were passed by a 2006 BMW passenger vehicle.

Detectives followed the vehicle to the Franklin and McDermott roads area. A traffic stop was attempted, but the BMW's driver failed to yield and continued driving - while observing the rules of the road.

Police lost sight of the vehicle after the pursuit ended in a residential area south of Cherry Lane off Ten Mile. It was later found in a dead end on West Pine Avenue, east of North Black Cat Road.

The driver fled on foot, leaving two passengers behind. They were detained for questioning and released.

A ground an drone search was unable to find the suspect - Brandon K. Stephenson, 25, of Nampa. He has a $50,000 arrest warrant out of Elmore County for failure to appear.

Nampa police ask anyone with information about Stephenson's whereabouts to call police at 465-2257, or contact Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS or 343COPS.com.

