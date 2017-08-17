Police say man pointed rifle at officers, area residents evacuated

Jake George Tally and Jessica Lynn Dillard (Photo: Ada County Sheriff's Office)

GARDEN CITY - Some residents were forced to evacuate early Thursday morning during a standoff in which police said a man pointed a rifle at officers.

The incident started at around 1:38 a.m., when Garden City police tried to serve a felony warrant on Jake George Tally, a 48-year-old Garden City man, at a home in the 400 block of East 44th Street.

When officers arrived, they found Tally leaving the home. Police said he went back inside when he saw the officers. Tally was ordered to exit the home, but he refused to comply.

Police said at that at one point, Tally was seen pointing a rifle at officers through a window. But out of concern for others in the home, officers didn't fire their weapons.

Homes in the immediate area were evacuated, and Boise officers responded to assist.

Tally surrendered around 3 a.m., was taken into custody and booked into the Ada County Jail on felony charges of aggravated assault, trafficking a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. He was wanted on a felony warrant from the Idaho Department of Correction.

Jessica Lynn Dillard, 35, of Garden City was also in the home and was taken into custody after officers found that she had a felony warrant for her arrest. She was also booked into the Ada County Jail.

Garden City detectives continued the investigation. After a search warrant was obtained, evidence related to the felony aggravated assault charge - and evidence of drug distribution, use and possession - was seized.

© 2017 KTVB-TV