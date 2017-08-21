Police say armed man robbed Boise hotel

Boise Police (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Boise police are looking a man who robbed a local hotel just after midnight.

The crime occurred around 12:15 a.m. at the SpringHill Suites by Marriott at 424 E. Parkcenter Boulevard.

Police say a man with a gun came into the hotel and demanded money from the night clerks. The suspect was able to get away with an undisclosed amount

The suspect was a white male, about 6-feet tall, weighing around 160 pounds with brown eyes.

He was wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and had a black bandana with white spots that covered his face.

No one was injured during the robbery. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the suspect or this robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.

