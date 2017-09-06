Police: Rider on stolen motorcycle dies in crash

Idaho State Police (Photo: KTVB)

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Authorities in northern Idaho are investigating the death of a motorcyclist police say crashed on a stolen motorcycle after trying to flee from an Idaho State Police trooper.

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says it's the lead agency for the North Idaho Critical Incident Task Force following the crash at about 3:35 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the trooper attempted to make a traffic stop on a reported stolen motorcycle being driven on Interstate 90.

Police say the rider pulled into the eastbound Huetter Rest Area but fled back toward the interstate, losing control and crashing.

Police say life-saving measures failed.

The motorcyclist's name hasn't been released.

© 2017 Associated Press