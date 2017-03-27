Police respond to stabbing near Boise State

BOISE -- The Boise Police Department is investigating a stabbing reported early Monday morning near Boise State.
The incident happened in the 1800 block of Belmont Circle at 4:44 a.m., according to dispatchers.
Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but the injury does not appear life-threatening.
No arrests have been made in the case, and no information about a suspect was available, police said. The investigation is ongoing.
