Police respond to robbery at Garden City bank

GARDEN CITY -- Police are responding to a reported bank robbery in Garden City Monday morning.
The robbery happened at the Wells Fargo bank at 3301 West Chinden Boulevard at 9:10 a.m., dispatchers say.
Officers from the Boise Police Department and the Garden City Police Department are on scene now.
It's unclear whether a suspect is in custody. Check back for updates.
