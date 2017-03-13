Police respond to another armed robbery in Boise

Boise police are investigating an armed robbery at the Motel 6 near the Boise Airport. (Photo: Mike di Donato/KTVB)

BOISE -- Boise police are investigating an armed robbery at the Motel 6 near the Boise Airport.

The latest robbery happened around 3:20 p.m. Monday at 2323 W. Airport Way.

Police say the suspect is believed to be connected to five other recent robberies in Boise and Nampa.

The suspect is described as a thin, black man in his 20s He was dressed in black and gray, with black and white shoes.

He was described as having a deep voice during Monday's robbery.

The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police ask anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area of Airport Way Monday afternoon to call non-emergency dispatch at 377-6790.

A reward of up to $1,000 is offered by Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of criminal suspects.

