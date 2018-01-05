Police: Nampa teen charged with stealing pickup

Kasey Dana (Photo: Canyon County Jail)

NAMPA -- A 19-year-old is in jail after police say he stole a pickup truck that had been left running to warm up earlier this week.

The truck was one of four vehicles stolen while warming up Thursday morning, prompting police to plead with citizens to stop leaving their cars running and unlocked.

Kasey Cheyanne Dana is facing charges of grand theft, drug possession, paraphernalia possession and resisting and obstructing.

Nampa Police say officers were out looking for the four missing vehicles when they spotted a stolen 2013 Ram pickup in the 900 block of South Maple Street.

The officers say Dana climbed into the pickup, but sped away before officers could get behind him.

Police searched the area, and found the Ram stopped in the 1000 block of Garland Street. Dana was nearby, but took off running when he saw the officers.

Officers chased Dana, catching up to him when the suspect tried to change directions on the icy sidewalk and ran into the side of a police car.

He was arrested and booked into the Canyon County Jail.

All four stolen vehicles were recovered by the end of the day.

Nampa Police continues to remind residents not to leave their cars unattended and unlocked while warming them up.



