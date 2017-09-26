Police: N. Idaho deputies fatally shoot hostile armed man

COOLIN, Idaho - Authorities say Bonner County sheriff's deputies in northern Idaho shot and killed an adult male while attempting to serve a felony arrest warrant.



Officials say the shooting at about 9 a.m. Tuesday occurred near the community of Coolin at the southern end of Priest Lake.



Idaho State Police in a news release say the man was armed and exhibited hostile behavior, causing deputies to open fire.



Police say the man received medical attention but died in a ground ambulance on the way to meet an air ambulance. His name and age haven't been released.



The Idaho State Police are leading an investigation by the North Idaho Critical Incident Task Force.

