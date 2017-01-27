Police: Meridian man arrested after targeting minor online

Nicolaus Erolin (Photo: Ada County Jail)

MERIDIAN -- A Meridian man is facing felony charges after police say they found evidence he had sexual contact with an underage victim on two separate occasions.

Nicolaus L. Erolin, 29, was taken into custody Thursday after an investigation by Boise Police on two felony counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16.

Investigators say Erolin met the victim on a teen dating website, and that the two communicated online before meeting in person. Police say Erolin used names including “Nico Suave,” “Romantyx,” and “Nico ThDancer” online. He may have other victims, according tot detectives.

The sexual contact happened at a Boise home, according to police. The victim is getting help from the Boise Police Department Victim Services Unit.

Erolin was already held in the Ada County Jail on a probation violation when he was served with the lewd conduct warrants. He is due in court Friday afternoon.

Anyone with more invformation about the suspect or additional victims is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS.



