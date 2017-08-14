Police: Man who robbed Garden City station arrested

Johnathan Yearsley (Photo: Ada County Jail)

GARDEN CITY -- A man wanted for robbing a local gas station is now in police custody.

The Boise County Sheriff's Office tells us that Johnathan Grant Yearsley was arrested at his home in Garden Valley this morning.

Yearsley was charged in connection to the robbery of Maverik station at 8561 W. State Street early Monday morning.

Police say he walked into the store at 2:41 a.m. and tried to buy alcohol, but was not allowed to purchase it because it was after 2 a.m.

The man took the alcohol and left the store anyway, brandishing a gun at a delivery driver outside the Maverik, according to police. The suspect got into his car and drove away.

Police say the suspect was last seen driving west in a white 1990's-2000's Chevrolet Suburban, with likely damage to the front and passenger side.





Garden City gas station robbed; suspect at large (Photo: GCPD)

Police also released surveillance photos of the robbery suspect and his car.

Yearsley was booked into the Ada County Jail this morning on two counts of aggravated battery, one count of burglary and one count of leaving the scene of the accident.

Boise County Chief Deputy Steve Dorau says Yearsley also brandished a gun and threatened to rob the Chevron in Horseshoe Bend. However, he was unsuccessful. No other details about the crime were immediately available.

© 2017 KTVB-TV