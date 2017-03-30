Police: Man who ran from officers armed and dangerous

Josue "Josh" Ibarra (Photo: Caldwell Police)

CALDWELL - Police are asking members of the public to keep an eye out for a man who fled from officers Wednesday night.

Josue "Josh" Ibarra is considered to be armed and dangerous.

According to Caldwell police, detectives with the department's Street Crimes Unit tried to stop a vehicle driven by Ibarra at about 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Ibarra briefly stopped before driving away and leading officers on a short chase, police said. But the pursuit was called off after the suspect crashed into an unmarked police car and continued to flee.

Investigators say Ibarra eventually crashed his car into a field and took off on foot. Officers combed the Apple Creek subdivision in a yard-to-yard search after residents there reported seeing Ibarra in the area, but were unable to locate him.

Ibarra is suspected of being in possession of a small caliber handgun. He is wanted on a felony probation violation warrant, and will face additional charges, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is encouraged to contact Canyon County Dispatch (208) 454-7531 or CrimeStoppers at (208) 343-COPS (2677).

