Police: Man stabbed multiple times at Caldwell home

CALDWELL - A Nampa man was stabbed multiple times after a house party in Caldwell early Sunday morning, police said.

The 24-year-old was taken to West Valley Medical Center by private car, and then transferred a Boise hospital a short time later. Police said he was in stable condition as of late Sunday afternoon.

According to investigators, the stabbing happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. at a home on the 4800 block of Dandridge Way in Caldwell. Officers were dispatched to the same home for a report of shots fired at a juvenile party earlier in the night.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Caldwell Police detectives are working with witnesses to identify suspects and other possible victims in the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Canyon County Dispatch at (208) 454-7531.

