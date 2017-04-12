Police: Man pulls knife in Caldwell gas station, steals customer's car

CALDWELL -- Police are searching for a man accused of threatening a gas station clerk with a knife, then making his escape in a stolen car.

The incident happened just before 4 a.m. Wednesday morning at the Maverik station at Ustick Road and 10th Avenue.

According to investigators, the man walked up to an employee and demanded the worker give him items from the store for free. When the employee refused, the suspect pulled out a knife and took the items before leaving the business.

At the same time, police say, a woman pulled up to the Maverik and went inside, leaving her unlocked car in front of the store with the engine running. The man with the knife got into her car, and drove away. He remains on the loose.

Neither the store employee nor the customer was hurt.

The suspect is described as a young Hispanic man betweeen the ages of 18 and 25. He was wearing an orange Boise State sweatshirt, blue jeans and glasses. The stolen car is a gray 2001 Ford Taurus.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 208-343-COPS.

© 2017 KTVB-TV