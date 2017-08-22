Police: Man in custody after shooting at officers

Lloyd Harrod (Photo: NPD)

Nampa police say a man who shot at officers during an early-morning chase is now in custody.

Around 3:30 a.m., officers attempted to stop a silver 2002 Lincoln LS on 11ath Avenue North, south of Garrity Boulevard. The suspect was being investigated for an earlier disturbance involving a firearm on the 1600 block of Garrity Boulevard.

The man, later identified as 52-year-old Lloyd Harrod, took off in his vehicle. Police say he sped south on 11th Avenue and during the pursuit, the suspect fired at officers, striking a police cruiser.

The chase ended when Harrod crashed into road barriers on N. Gateway Street. The vehicle came to rest on its top on the north side of Indian Creek. The suspect fled on foot but was quickly apprehended by police in a yard on 5th Street North.

No officers were injured during this incident.

Harrod was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries and then booked into the Canyon County Jail on eight charges including aggravated battery on a police officer, aggravated battery, eluding a police officer, unlawful possession of a firearm, battery, domestic battery, unlawful discharge of a firearm and obstruct and delay.

