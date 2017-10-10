Police: Man fired shots into air in Boise neighborhood

Gevand Agekyan (Photo: Ada Co. Jail)

BOISE -- A Boise man was arrested after police say he fired a gun into the air in an attempt to frighten someone he was in a relationship with.

Gevand Agekyan, 41, is facing felony charges of aggravated assault and drug possession.

Dispatchers received multiple reports of shots fired just after noon Saturday on West Olympus Court, a residential street near the intersection of Cloverdale Road and Fairview Avenue.

Witnesses provided officers a description of two vehicles that left the area where the shooting happened.

Police were able to identify Agekyan as the suspect in the shooting. Investigators say they learned Agekyan had fired into the air to scare the victim, who he is in a relationship with.

No one was hurt in the shooting. Boise Police recovered the weapon and several empty casings.

Agekyan was booked into the Ada County Jail. He is due in court Tuesday afternoon.

