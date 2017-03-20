Police: Man charged in 23 car burglaries at Boise State

Brett Rodgers (Photo: Ada Co. Jail)

BOISE -- A Boise man is facing nearly two dozen felony charges after police say he was caught breaking into cars on the Boise State University campus.

Brett Alexander Rodgers, 23, was arrested Saturday night. Police say they received a report at 11:11 p.m. of a vehicle burglary in the Lincoln parking garage on campus.

Officers arrived to find Rodgers being detained by Boise State security. Police searched the parking garage and found evidence that the suspect had broken into 23 cars.

The university and officers immediately began trying to contact the owners of the vehicles, and set up additional security in the area.

Boise Police Lt. Rob Gallas credited an alert citizen for helping authorities nab the suspect.

"This is a great example of a citizen noticing something strange and reporting it to police," Gallas said in a statement. "Because of that alert citizen, we were able to quickly identify a suspect and recover the stolen property. The Boise Police Department worked together with the Boise State Department of Public Safety and Boise State's Facilities and Operations Management to arrest the suspect and take additional steps to make sure the victims' vehicles were safe in the garage."

Rodgers was booked into the Ada County Jail on 23 charges of burglary. If convicted, he could face up to ten years in prison for each count.

He's due in court Monday afternoon.

