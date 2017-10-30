Police looking for man who stole drugs from Boise pharmacy

The suspect is seen leaving the store with a bag of stolen medications. (Photo: BPD)

BOISE - Boise police are looking for a man robbed a Walgreen pharmacy at the corner of W. Fairview Ave and N. Milwaukee Street in Boise this morning.

At 6:53 a.m. officers responded to a robbery at the store.

Witnesses say the male suspect was wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes. He had some type of white wrap over his face. He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of medication.





Anyone with information about this crime is urged call Crime Stoppers 343-COPS, or go to: www.343COPS.com, or leave a tip using the “P3 Tips” app for your mobile device.

