Police looking for man who stole driftwood staff from Twin Falls art display

A man and woman are shown on surveillance camera at Magic Valley Arts Council. The man took a driftwood staff from an art display and ran out of the building. (Photo: Twin Falls Police Dept.)

TWIN FALLS - Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who stole a driftwood staff from an art display Tuesday night.

The theft happened at about 9:40 p.m. at the Magic Valley Arts Council on River Vista Place.

Surveillance video posted on Facebook by the department shows a well-dressed man and woman looking at a display. The man then reaches over the access barrier and removes a driftwood staff from the collection.

The man then runs out of the building with the staff in hand, and woman follows behind.

Police are hoping someone will recognize one or both of the people in the video. Anyone with information is urged to call the Twin Falls Police Department at (208) 735-4357.

