Police looking for man who drew Nazi symbols outside Boise business

A screen grab from surveillance video shows a man who wrote racist comments and images on a sidewalk outside a Boise business. (Photo: Boise Police Department)

BOISE - Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who drew Nazi symbols in chalk outside a Boise business.

The Boise Police Department on Thursday released surveillance video showing a man drawing a swastika on the sidewalk. The man appeared to have already drawn another Nazi symbol, and written racist comments on the ground before the video begins.

The graffiti happened at about 10 p.m. on Monday in front of a business in the Borah Heights shopping center on Overland Road. Police say the man could face a charge of malicious harassment.

The suspect is described as a white male between the ages of 20 and 30. He was wearing long shorts, white socks, brown shoes and a white T-shirt with a logo on the front.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call police dispatch at (208) 377-6790.

According to Idaho code, the charge of malicious harassment makes it "unlawful for any person, maliciously and with the specific intent to intimidate or harass another person because of that person's race, color, religion, ancestry, or national origin."

