Police looking for man seen filming Eagle brush fire

EAGLE - Investigators believe a brush fire north of Eagle last weekend was started intentionally.

Detectives are looking for a curly-haired man who was seen filming the fire next to North Willow Creek Road on July 15.

Evidence at the scene showed that the early morning fire was lit on the road and gas was used to move the flames from the road to a nearby hillside, officials said.

The fire burned about 30 acres east of North Willow Creek Road, near North Chantry Way, before crews were able to contain it later that day.

The fire threatened structures for a short time, but did not damage any homes.

According to officials, Eagle fire crews saw smoke coming from the area just before 5 a.m. as they were fighting another range fire nearby.

A homeowner later told crews that a man knocked on their door around 5 a.m. to warn of a grass fire nearby. When firefighters arrived, they saw a dark-colored SUV parked near the fire. A man sitting inside was filming or taking pictures of the flames, which were about 200 feet away.

The man drove away shortly after crews arrived on scene, but returned a short time later and asked if he could go around fire equipment because he needed to go back to Emmett. Firefighters told him he would need to take an alternate route and he drove away.

The man in the SUV is described as being in his 20s and having a skinny build, with dark curly hair.

Detectives say they do not have any suspects at this point but would like to talk to that man. Anyone with information should call Eagle Police at (208) 938-2260 or send an email to cau@adaweb.net.

