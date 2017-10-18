Police launch investigation involving Idaho lawmaker

Rep. Brandon Hixon, R-Caldwell (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Caldwell police say they have an active investigation involving an Idaho state lawmaker.

Lt. Joey Hoadley confirmed Wednesday that an investigation involving Rep. Brandon Hixon of Caldwell has been opened, but declined to share details about the case and did not say what prompted officers to launch the investigation.

Hixon, a Republican, told the AP in a brief phone interview that he does not plan to resign nor has he been asked to resign.

House Speaker Scott Bedke did not immediately return a request for comment.

Hixon was elected to the Idaho House in 2012. He serves on the House Business, Health and Welfare, Transportation and Defense panels. He has flown relatively under the radar during his time in office, introducing only a handful of bills that have made it out of committee.

