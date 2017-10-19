Police arrest suspect after standoff in Boise neighborhood

(Photo: Ryan Hilliard/KTVB)

BOISE-- Boise Police have a suspect in custody after they blocked off a street for hours attempting to serve a warrant on the wanted man in a neighborhood off Parkcenter Boulevard Thursday morning.

Pennsylvania Street was shut down until just before noon between Parkcenter Boulevard and Boise Avenue but is now reopened.

Police spokeswoman Haley Williams said officers were trying to arrest the man on charges stemming from a "domestic incident," but the suspect refused to come out of his home.

The other residents of the fourplex the man lives in were evacuated, and a nearby daycare was notified of the police activity. Williams said officers did not know whether or not the suspect was armed at the time.

Boise Police's armored vehicle and Special Operations Unit were called in.

