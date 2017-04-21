Police investigating shooting outside Dirty Little Roddy's

Shooting at Roddy's (Photo: Theresa Palmgren/KTVB)

BOISE -- Boise Police are searching for a suspect after shots were fired outside of a downtown Boise bar early Friday morning.

The shooting happened outside of Dirty Little Roddy's on 6th Street just after 2 a.m.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was hit: Officers did not find any victims at the scene, dispatchers say. Multiple people witnessed the shooting, according to police, and several shell casings were found.

The suspect left in a car, according to dispatchers, and remains on the loose. Police have not released a description of the shooter or the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Boise Police.

