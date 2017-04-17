Police investigating school shooting threat at Skyview High

Skyview High School (Photo: KTVB)

NAMPA -- Nampa Police and school officials are investigating after a threatening message was written on the wall of a bathroom at Skyview High School.

The message, which was discovered Thursday, warns of a school shooting planned for Tuesday, April 18.

"School will be shot up at 4-18-17 at 10:24 a.m. There will be a gang of 17 students doing this," the message reads. "They will target all the teachers and administrators first, then they will kill the students one by one."

The threat continues with an admonition against involving the authorities.

"If 911 is called, all hell will break loose," it reads. "If you want to survive... Stay home!"

The threat also includes the name of a student the message writer says is involved in the planned shooting. Neither police nor the school have confirmed whether that student had anything to do with the message or an attack.

In a letter sent to parents Friday, Skyview Principal Will Barber wrote the school is aware of the treat, and is working closely with police to make sure students are safe.

"The well-being and safety of the school, our students, and staff is the priority of the Nampa School District and the Nampa Police Department," Barber wrote. "We appreciate those who have called to make sure we know about the situation and encourage you to always keep us in the loop if you see or hear anything that concerns you."

Anyone with information about who wrote the message should contact Nampa Police. Check back for updates.

