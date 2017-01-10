Police investigating Nampa vandalism as possible hate crime

Nampa Police (Photo: KTVB)

NAMPA - Nampa police are investigating a vehicle vandalism as a possible hate crime.

Police said a 2008 RAV4 was damaged sometime between 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, and 11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9.

The vandalism was reported online around 2:40 p.m. Monday.

Police said someone wrote "go back" in white paint with their finger on the vehicle. We are told the target of the vandalism is Congolese.

Paint was also splattered on the vehicle, there was window damage and the radio was broken.

Nampa Sgt. Tim Riha said authorities will determine if the vandalism fits the criteria for a hate crime.

The department is working with the F.B.I., and he said he assumes that the U.S. Attorney's Office will likely get involved.

Riha said detectives just received the case on Tuesday and will be contacting the family.

There are no suspects yet.

Copyright 2016 KTVB