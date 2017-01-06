Police investigating homicide in Boise

Adam Bodenbach (Photo: Ada County Jail)

Boise police say they are investigating a homicide that occurred just after midnight at a Boise residence.

Officers were called to a home on the 900 block of Sherwood Avenue. When they arrived they found one man dead from what appears to be a gunshot wound. Preliminary reports are that a disagreement between two men and ending with one shooting the other. No other details were immediately available.

The victim's name has not been released. The official cause of death will be determined by the Ada County Coroner's Office.

Police have arrested 30 year-old Adam D. Bodenbach of Boise. He's charged with first-degree murder and was booked into the Ada County Jail.

Investigators say Bodenbach and the victim are known to each other.

The investigation is ongoing. Bodenbach is scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon.

