Police investigating bank robberies in Boise, Meridian

A screen grab from surveillance video shows the suspect in a robbery at a Bank of the West branch in Boise (Photo: Boise Police)

BOISE - Police are investigating two bank robberies that occurred just about an hour apart Monday morning.

The first robbery happened just before 11 a.m. at the Bank of the West branch near the intersection of Emerald Street and Maple Grove Road.

Then at about 11:50 a.m. a second robbery was reported - at Pioneer Federal Credit Union on Fairview in Meridian.

An Ada County dispatcher tells KTVB that the description of the suspect in both robberies is similar: A Hispanic man wearing a baseball cap, a plaid shirt, and dark pants. Boise police released a series of surveillance photos showing the Bank of the West robber.

Investigators said the suspect is believed to be connected to multiple other bank robberies.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

© 2017 KTVB-TV