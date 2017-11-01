Police investigating after trick-or-treater comes home with marijuana

Trick or treat generic (Photo: Thinkstock)

NAMPA - Nampa police are investigating after a small bag of marijuana was found in the candy bag of a 6-year-old boy.

A Nampa mother reported that her son had been given the small plastic baggie while out trick-or-treating on Halloween evening. She brought the baggie to the police department and turned it over to officers.

Officers tested the substance and says it tested positive for marijuana. The baggie will be sent to the lab for fingerprint testing.

The woman provided police with the route she and her son took while out trick-or-treating, which was in the Sterling Meadows subdivision off Lone Star Road between N. Middleton Road and Midland Boulevard. It is unknown which house the boy got the marijuana from.

The Nampa Police Department is using this incident to remind parents to inspect their children's candy and other items obtained while out on Halloween. Any candy that looks like it has been tampered with or opened should be discarded. Also, be wary of allowing kids to consume any homemade treats.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Nampa Police Department at 208-465-2257. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS, online at 343COPS.com, or though the P3 app.

© 2017 KTVB-TV