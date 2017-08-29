Police investigate shooting in Nampa trailer park

Nampa Police (Photo: KTVB)

NAMPA -- Police are on scene after a person was shot in a Nampa trailer park Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened at 9:04 a.m. in the 1900 block of West Flamingo Avenue.

Nampa Police Sgt. Tim Riha said he could not yet release whether the victim was alive or dead.

Although officers do not yet have anyone in custody, Riha said police do not believe the public is in danger.

KTVB has a crew en route, check back for updates.

© 2017 KTVB-TV