Police investigate hate crime at southern Idaho mosque

Twin Falls Police vehicle (Photo: KTVB)

TWIN FALLS - Police say they are investigating a hate crime after someone left a cross covered with parts from a butchered pig outside a southern Idaho mosque.

The Times-News reports the 4-foot-tall cross was left in the parking lot of the Islamic Center of Twin Falls sometime Friday night or early Saturday morning. The Christian religious symbol was wrapped in bacon, pig's feet and a tongue. Islamic religious rules forbid the consumption of pork.

Twin Falls Police Lt. Terry Thueson said Monday that the center's caretaker found the cross.

Thueson said in a prepared statement that the police department takes hate crimes very seriously and will do everything within its means to hold the perpetrators accountable.

