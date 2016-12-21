Police believe 1 man robbed bank, credit union within minutes

Surveillance photos show a masked man robbing a Meridian credit union on Wednesday. (Photo: Meridian Police Dept.)

ADA COUNTY - Police believe the same man robbed a Boise bank and a Meridian credit union in less than an hour on Wednesday.

The first robbery happened at the U.S. Bank inside the Albertsons at Five Mile and Overland roads at around 3:15 p.m.

A man demanded money, got away with an undisclosed amount of it, and was last seen fleeing on foot.

The second robbery happened at around 3:30 p.m. at the Idaho Central Credit Union at 1615 S. Celebration Ave. in Meridian.

Police said a man handed a note to the teller informing her of the robbery.

He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.





Preliminary information from dispatch was that it was an armed robbery. Police, however, said no weapon was displayed.

The suspect was wearing a green Cabela's hat, a blue puffy jacket pulled up around his face, hiking-style boots and sunglasses.

If you have any information or recognize the suspect, call Meridian police at 888-6678 or Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS.

This is a developing news story. It will be updated as more details become available.

