Police: Invader shot and killed breaking into Bannock Co. home

DOWNEY - Authorities in southeastern Idaho say a man shot and killed another man trying to break into his home in Downey.

The Bannock County Sheriff's Office tells the Idaho State Journal that it appears to be a home invasion and that the man living in the house opened fire at about 4 a.m. Friday to defend himself and his family.

Authorities say the intruder was struck by gunfire and died at the scene before sheriff's deputies arrived.

Few details have been released, including names.

Authorities say the man who died is from southeastern Idaho.

© 2017 Associated Press