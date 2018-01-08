Police identify men found shot to death in Nampa apartment

Esiel Oseguera and Dagoberto Lopez Jr.

NAMPA -- Police have released the identities of two men whose bodies were discovered in an apartment in Nampa Saturday morning.

The victims are 22-year-old Dagoberto Lopez Jr. of Nampa and 21-year-old Esiel Jesus Oseguera of Caldwell. Both men had been shot multiple times, the Canyon County Coroner's Office found.

The case is being investigated as a double homicide. The young men's killer has not been identified, and remains on the loose.

However, police say they do not believe there is a ongoing threat to the community.

"This tragic crime is our top priority right now," Chief Joe Huff said in a press release. "We are devoting all of our attention to solving this case and locating the person or persons responsible."

Lopez' and Oseguera's bodies were found inside an apartment in the 900 block of South Maple Street, not far from Northwest Nazarene University.

Nampa Police Sgt. Tim Riha said the woman who lives in the apartment told police she came home to find the bodies of the two men inside. The woman told investigators she did not know either victim.

It's unclear whether the men were killed inside the apartment, or how they ended up there. A motive in the slayings also remains unknown.

Court records show Lopez Jr. was on probation for selling and possessing drugs, while Oseguera was on probation for harboring and drug possession.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Nampa Police at 208-465-2257 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.



