Police: Idaho road-rage incident injures Oregon couple

BURLEY - A Utah man authorities say caused an Oregon couple's vehicle to roll three times in southern Idaho in a road-rage incident and then tried to get at the injured couple in the vehicle has been taken into custody.
The Times-News reports in a story on Saturday that 27-year-old Marco Antonio Garcia-Garcia of Salt Lake City is being held in the Cassia County Jail on $500,000 bond.
He is charged with two counts of aggravated battery.
Police say Garcia-Garcia rammed his Toyota Camry into the couple's Toyota Highlander on Interstate 84 at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday.
Court documents say the Oregon couple was taken to a local hospital to be treated for cuts, bruises and concussions.
Garcia-Garcia is scheduled to appear in court on May 4.
