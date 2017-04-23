KTVB
Police: Idaho road-rage incident injures Oregon couple

Associated Press , KTVB 3:19 PM. MDT April 23, 2017

BURLEY - A Utah man authorities say caused an Oregon couple's vehicle to roll three times in southern Idaho in a road-rage incident and then tried to get at the injured couple in the vehicle has been taken into custody.

The Times-News reports in a story on Saturday that 27-year-old Marco Antonio Garcia-Garcia of Salt Lake City is being held in the Cassia County Jail on $500,000 bond.

He is charged with two counts of aggravated battery.

Police say Garcia-Garcia rammed his Toyota Camry into the couple's Toyota Highlander on Interstate 84 at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Court documents say the Oregon couple was taken to a local hospital to be treated for cuts, bruises and concussions.

Garcia-Garcia is scheduled to appear in court on May 4.

 

© 2017 KTVB-TV


