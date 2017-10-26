Police: Fraud suspect bought Rolex with stolen credit card

Fraud suspect (Photo: Meridian Police)

MERIDIAN -- Police are asking for the public's help tracking down a man accused of conning a local jewelry store out of an expensive watch.

According to investigators, the suspect used a stolen credit card to buy a Rolex watch at Prestige Diamond and Jewelry in Meridian. The store called police Wednesday after realizing the card was stolen.

Officers were contacted the same day by the real owner of the card, who reported it had been stolen and was being used to make fraudulent purchases.

The fraud suspect was captured on surveillance cameras. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call the Meridian Police Department at 208-888-6678.



