Police: Flasher exposed himself to woman in Eagle Albertsons

EAGLE - Police are looking for a young man who they say exposed himself to a woman Monday evening at the Albertsons on Eagle Road in Eagle.

The woman told Eagle police that the man rolled down his shorts and exposed his genitals to her while she was looking at flowers at the front of the store at around 6:45 p.m.

The suspect followed the woman when she walked to a different part of the store.

Then, when the woman walked to a check-out aisle to tell an employee what happened, the suspect walked behind her and brushed his arm against her as he walked out of the store.

Then he got into a white PT Cruiser and drove away.

The woman told police she did not know the man. He is described as being short, possibly of Asian descent, and in his late teens or early 20s. He had dark hair (one side longer than the other), and he was wearing shorts and a black T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Eagle Police at (208) 938-2260 or send an email to cau@adaweb.net.

