Police: Employee stabbed during armed robbery in Caldwell

(Photo: Caldwell Police)

CALDWELL -- Police are searching for a man who attacked the employee of a Caldwell business with a knife during an early-morning robbery.

The robbery happened at about 2 a.m. Monday at a business in the 100 block of Simplot Boulevard. Police have not specified which business was targeted.

According to investigators, the robber stabbed the victim once and got away with some property from the business. The injured employee was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

The stab wound is not believed to be life-threatening, police say.

Officers are currently searching the area for evidence. The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 20's wearing a Dallas Cowboys jersey, black sweatpants, and a snapback hat.

Police released several surveillance photos from the business, but the images are fairly low-quality. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Caldwell Police at 208-454-7531 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.



© 2018 KTVB-TV