Police: Eagle man solicited teen employee, other women for sex

Christopher B. Grenfell (Photo: Ada County Jail)

EAGLE -- An Eagle man is behind bars after police say he propositioned a teenage employee at a local business for sex.

Christopher B. Grenfell, 39, is facing a felony charge of sexual battery on a minor in connection to the September incident.

Investigators say Grenfell has a history of going into businesses where women are working alone, and asking them to take nude photos of him. Detectives uncovered evidence of the suspect propositioning women in this way at businesses all over the Treasure Valley - including tanning salons, Pilates studios, and retail stores - since May.

According to police, Grenfell has also asked women in the businesses to have sex with him, telling them it is part of a bet, and he will give them some of the winnings if they agree.

On several occasions, when the women refused and asked him to leave, Grenfell left the stores, only to walk back in after other customers left, police said.

Detectives began investigating Grenfell last week after one of the women called police to report what happened. During the investigation, police uncovered evidence he had targeted other female employees in the same way - including a teenage girl in September.

In that case, Grenfell walked into the Eagle store where the girl worked and solicited her, according to police. Detectives worked with several witnesses, and were ultimately able to identify the man as Grenfell.

He was arrested outside a Boise restaurant Wednesday afternoon, and booked into the Ada County Jail.

Additional charges are pending in the other cases, police say.

Grenfell is due in court Thursday afternoon. If convicted of sexual battery, he could face up to 25 years in prison.

Detectives on the case are eager to hear from anyone who has information about the case, or who has had similar encounters. Those with information are asked to call Ada County non-emergency dispatch at (208) 377-6790 or send an email to cau@adaweb.net.

© 2017 KTVB-TV