Police: Drunk driver hits, injures bicyclist

Cyrus Buehler

POCATELLO - A bicyclist is hospitalized with serious injuries and the driver of a pickup truck has been arrested for aggravated drunk driving.

Pocatello Police say the bicyclist was taken to a local hospital following the collision Sunday evening. He suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.

The Idaho State Journal says the pickup truck driver, Cyrus Buehler, was questioned by police at the scene, given a sobriety test and then taken into custody.

The name of the bicyclist was not released.

