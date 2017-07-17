Police: Cyclist kicked car, ripped off mirror in road-rage incident

Cyclist road rage (Photo: Boise Police)

BOISE -- Police are searching for a cyclist who caused more than $1,000 worth of damage to a vehicle in an apparent fit of anger last month.

The incident, which Boise Police is classifying as a case of road rage, happened in downtown Boise June 22.

Police say both the vehicle and the cyclist were on Fort Street when the cyclist rode up alongside the car and hit the windshield with his hand. The cyclist continued to follow the male driver and his female passenger along Fort Street, then onto Parkcenter Boulevard.

Police say the cyclist also hit and kicked the passenger side door, damaging it. Later, he ripped off the side mirror and tried to open the passenger door, according to authorities.

It's unclear what prompted the cyclist's outburst: Police say the first known encounter between him and the vehicle was when he he struck the vehicle's windshield on Fort Street.

Police have released a photo of the suspect. Anyone who recognizes him or has information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS.



