Police: Counterfeit $100 bills circulating in S. Idaho

POCATELLO - Police in Pocatello say counterfeit $100 bills are being passed at local businesses.



The bills are sold online as novelty items, and they include Chinese characters written in pink - a feature not found on real $100 bills.



Police say businesses should train their employees to examine money carefully. If someone tries to use a bill that appears to be phony, authorities urge the businesses to call police.

