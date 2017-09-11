KTVB
Police: Counterfeit $100 bills circulating in S. Idaho

Associated Press , KTVB 10:45 AM. MDT September 11, 2017

POCATELLO - Police in Pocatello say counterfeit $100 bills are being passed at local businesses.

The bills are sold online as novelty items, and they include Chinese characters written in pink - a feature not found on real $100 bills.

Police say businesses should train their employees to examine money carefully. If someone tries to use a bill that appears to be phony, authorities urge the businesses to call police.

