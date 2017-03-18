(Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - An officer-involved shooting near the lower Hulls Gulch trailhead in the foothills is now under investigation. A suspect is dead, and police are asking people to avoid the Hulls Gulch area at this time.

Police shut down roads and secured the Hulls Gulch area Saturday morning, after receiving reports that a man had been threatening hikers and dogs. The Boise Police Department confirmed Saturday afternoon that one dog was shot and killed.

Police say that when officers began to engage the suspect, the suspect began firing. Several officers returned fire. After securing the area, officers approached the suspect and found him dead.

None of the officers involved were injured.

The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force, led by the Meridian Police Department, has been activated to investigate the shooting.

Joggers who were in the area as the situation began developing have been allowed to leave, but no one is being allowed in to the Hulls Gulch area. That is off of North 8th Street, which becomes Sunset Peak Road in the foothills.

